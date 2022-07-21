Police: York man stalked woman's home despite PFA order

Matthew Torres, 34, allegedly violated a Protection From Abuse order filed by the victim multiple times, according to York City Police.

YORK, Pa. — A York man has been charged with stalking and loitering around a woman's home in the city last month, according to a criminal complaint affidavit.

Matthew Torres, 34, of the 700 block of Haines Road, is charged with two misdemeanors relating to an alleged incident on June 1, according to York City Police.

He allegedly violated a Protection From Abuse order filed by a York woman on June 1, when police say he was observed outside her home at 11:25 p.m. The victim reported hearing what she believed to be a gunshot before calling police, according to the complaint.

An officer responding to the call -- who had previously charged Torres with another PFA violation -- saw a man matching Torres' physical description walking in the area of Haines Road as he approached the scene. The officer activated his vehicle's emergency lights and turned around, but the man disappeared and could not be located, according to the complaint.

The officer continued to the victim's home, where she reported Torres had been calling all night. When she walked outside with a friend, she heard a loud noise she believed to be a gunshot and contacted police, the complaint states.

The victim said she never saw Torres, but believed he was nearby at the time she heard the noise, according to police.

Police spoke to a neighbor who had a surveillance camera on his property, and were able to observe video footage from the camera that depicted Torres looking in the direction of the victim's home and hiding behind a nearby vehicle several times.