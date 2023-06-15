PennDOT reminder: Market Street Bridge between Springettsbury and Spring Garden townships is closed this weekend

The work will close the bridge from 9 p.m. Friday to 6 a.m. Monday, PennDOT said.

YORK, Pa. — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation on Thursday issued a reminder that the Market Street Bridge, which carries Route 462 across Mill Creek in Springettsbury and Spring Garden townships in York County will be closed this weekend so work crews can apply an epoxy overlay to the bridge deck and pave bridge approaches.

The work is scheduled to last from 9 p.m. Friday to 6 a.m. Monday, weather permitting, PennDOT said.

A detour will be in place while the work is conducted, according to PennDOT.

Motorists traveling west on Market Street from the east side of the closure should head north on North Hills Road, west on Route 30, and south on North Sherman Street.

Motorists traveling east on Market Street from the west side of the closure should either head north on North Sherman Street, east on Route 30 and south on North Hills Road (if originating west of Sherman Street on the one-way section of Market Street), or north on Harrison Street, west on Philadelphia Street, north on North Sherman Street, east on Route 30 and south on North Hills Road (if originating between Sherman Street and Belmont Street).

This work is part of a project that consists of the replacement of the bridge, approach work, guide rail updates, drainage work, ramp re-alignment, signal upgrades and other miscellaneous construction.