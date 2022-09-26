Closure of Market St. Bridge in York to begin at 6 a.m. Tuesday, PennDOT says

The bridge, which spans Mill Creek in Springettsbury and Spring Garden townships, will be closed until early November.

YORK, Pa. — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation issued a reminder Monday that the Market Street Bridge in York County will be closed for five weeks, beginning Tuesday morning.

The bridge, which carries Route 462 across Mill Creek in Springettsbury and Spring Garden townships, will be replaced.

Its closure was originally set for Sept. 22, then delayed until Tuesday. The closure will begin at 6 a.m. tomorrow, instead of midnight tonight, as previously planned, PennDOT said.

Over the next five or six weeks, a detour will be in place while the original span is demolished and the new bridge built.

The closure is expected to last until early November, according to PennDOT.

Traffic will be detoured onto N. Sherman St., Route 30, and N. Hills Road, PennDOT said.

The $6.3 million project consists of the replacement of the bridge, approach work, guide rail updates, drainage work, ramp re-alignment, signal upgrades, and other miscellaneous construction.

Clearwater Construction Inc., of Mercer County, will perform the work, according to PennDOT.