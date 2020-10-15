Manpower is looking to fill immediate warehouse worker positions in York area

The workers will serve Fortune 500 companies like Starbucks, L'Oreal, and others, starting at $18.50 per hour with additional benefits

YORK, Pa. — Manpower PA announced Thursday it is looking to hire full- and part-time production members for warehouses serving Starbucks, L'Oreal, and other Fortune 500 companies in the York area.

The company said it has immediate openings for positions including:

Production Team Members

Pickers

Packers

Warehouse Associates

Distribution Associates

Material Handlers

Team members receive up to $18.50 per hour in compensation, weekly pay, medical and dental benefits, and flexible scheduling options, Manpower PA said.

The company also has bilingual trainers and supervisors available for Spanish-speaking candidates. No prior experience or certifications necessary, according to Manpower.

Interested candidates are encouraged to visit https://www.production-jobs.com/manpowerpa to apply and schedule an interview. Hiring is happening now through mid-November, according to Manpower.

The warehouse and production facilities are all located in the York area, and all follow new health and safety protocols regarding COVID-19.

"We’re looking for reliable, team players with strong attention to detail and a solid work ethic," Manpower said. "(There are) first-, second- and third-shift openings with overtime opportunities available."

Those who share the news about openings with a friend may be eligible for Manpower's paid referral program, the company said.