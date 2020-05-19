x
Manchester restaurant closes its doors for good

Owners of Bobcat Creamery in Manchester say the new restrictions would make it impossible to open and make a profit
MANCHESTER, Pa. —  Bobcat Creamery in Manchester announced on the restaurants Facebook page on Monday, that they will be permanently closing because of the COVID-19 Pandemic. 

Owners Brian and Wendy Klinger said that times are tough with the virus and not being able to open, and that this was the "hardest decision I've ever had to make" 
This is our go to place on Monday night for the chicken pot pie!!! My husband works 12 hour shifts o... n Mondays and so of course when he gets home we just want something quick and easy for dinner. The staff is ALWAYS friendly. The ice cream is good as well.
The Klingers are both Northeastern High School graduates and they provided high school students with a hands on learning experience on how to run a business. Fourteen students were even on the Board of Directors. 

In the coming days, the restaurant will open to refund any gift cards. 