Manchester restaurant closes its doors for good

MANCHESTER, Pa. — Bobcat Creamery in Manchester announced on the restaurants Facebook page on Monday, that they will be permanently closing because of the COVID-19 Pandemic.
Owners Brian and Wendy Klinger said that times are tough with the virus and not being able to open, and that this was the "hardest decision I've ever had to make"
The Klingers are both Northeastern High School graduates and they provided high school students with a hands on learning experience on how to run a business. Fourteen students were even on the Board of Directors.
In the coming days, the restaurant will open to refund any gift cards.