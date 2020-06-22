Man will serve up to 16 years in prison for raping a child in Hanover

Fredrico Aviles was captured in Mexico by members of the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force and pleaded guilty to Rape of a Child in March, prosecutors say

HANOVER, Pa. — A 53-year-old former Hanover man will serve up to 16 years in prison for raping a child after a recent sentencing hearing, York County District Attorney Dave Sunday announced.

Frederico Aviles had previously pleaded guilty to one count of Rape of a Child in March, Sunday said. He eluded capture for approximately eight years before he was apprehended in Mexico by members of the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force last year, according to Sunday.

Aviles was determined to be a Sexually Violent Predator at his sentencing hearing, Sunday said. He will serve a prison term of eight to 16 years.