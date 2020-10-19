Man wanted for June 12 shooting in York arrested by U.S. Marshals in Red Lion

Anthony Faison, 21, is charged with attempted murder and related offenses stemming from the shooting, with left a 25-year-old York man severely injured.

YORK, Pa. — The U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force on Monday announced the arrest of a York man wanted in connection to a June 12 shooting that left one man severely injured.

Anthony Eugene Faison, 21, was taken into custody at about 7 a.m. on the 600 block of Country Club Road in Red Lion, according to U.S. Marshal Martin J. Pane.

Faison is charged with attempted homicide, aggravated assault, and persons not to possess firearms, Pane said.

Faison and a co-defendant are accused of shooting a man on the 400 block of Park Street in York on June 12.

The victim sustained gunshot wounds to his torso and arm. He needed surgery and was on oxygen for several weeks following the shooting, according to police.

The victim identified Anthony Faison and his brother, Temile Faison, 18, as the suspects who shot him, police say. He picked their photos out of a lineup.

Temile Faison remains at large.