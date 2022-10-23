Man seriously injured after being struck by vehicle in York County, police investigating

Police say the victim was wearing dark clothes and not using a crosswalk when he was struck.

HANOVER, Pa. — Police say an 18-year-old man was seriously injured after being struck by a vehicle in Hanover on Saturday night.

First responders were called to the scene of the incident on the 1000 block of Carlisle Street around 9:11 p.m.

According to police, the victim was struck by a vehicle while trying to cross the street.

Police say the victim was wearing dark clothes and not using a marked crosswalk when he was struck.

The man was flown to the hospital with serious injuries.

No word on his current condition.