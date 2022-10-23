Man seriously injured after being struck by vehicle in York County, police investigating

HANOVER, Pa. — Police say an 18-year-old man was seriously injured after being struck by a vehicle in Hanover on Saturday night.
First responders were called to the scene of the incident on the 1000 block of Carlisle Street around 9:11 p.m.
According to police, the victim was struck by a vehicle while trying to cross the street.
Police say the victim was wearing dark clothes and not using a marked crosswalk when he was struck.
The man was flown to the hospital with serious injuries.
No word on his current condition.
Anyone who witnessed the incident is asked to contact the police department by calling York County 911 or 717-637-5575. Tips can also be sent through the Crimewatch page.