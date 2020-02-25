Man involved in 2016 shooting outside York High football game back in prison on gun charges

Stephon "Mouse" Brown pleaded guilty to felony firearms possession charges stemming from a police chase last year in York City

YORK, Pa. — A York County man arrested for shooting two men outside a York High School football game in 2016 will serve up to seven years in prison after pleading guilty to other gun-related charges, court records show.

Stephon Damieen "Mouse" Brown was 15 years old when he was involved in the shooting outside the football game. He was 17 when he was arrested by York City Police and charged as an adult with two felony firearms charges last year.

Now 19, Brown was sentenced to 3½ to seven years in state prison after pleading guilty to the latest charges related to a January 2019 incident in York.

In that incident, a York City Police officer was dispatched to the 200 block of Pattison Street for the report of a suspicious vehicle. The officer found a suspect, later identified as Brown, sitting in a red Acura sedan that was parked in a resident’s space.

The officer knocked on Brown’s window, but Brown refused to open the door or put the window down. When the officer went to the passenger’s side of the vehicle, Brown allegedly exited the vehicle and fled, leading police on a foot chase. He was observed holding a handgun and two cellular phones when he fled.

Officers chased Brown east on Lynch Way, south on Elaine Place, and west on Edison Street, where the pursuit ended when Brown fell. He dropped the gun and cell phones as police approached, and was taken into custody, according to police.

The handgun was identified as a Glock 23C .40 caliber firearm with an extended magazine, according to police. Officers also recovered 4.8 grams of marijuana that was in Brown’s possession.

Brown was identified as a person not to possess a firearm because of his prior felony conviction from the football game shooting.

In that incident, Brown repeatedly fired a handgun outside the football game, hitting two York men and causing the crowd to be evacuated. The shooting occurred at about 9:34 p.m. — during the fourth quarter of the game — on Sept. 9, 2016.

Brown was arrested in Lancaster in October 2016, after a month on the lam.

He pleaded guilty last August to illegal possession of a firearm by a minor, reckless endangerment, and three counts of criminal mischief. Two charges of aggravated assault were dismissed, along with 1,999 counts of reckless endangerment, because Brown pleaded guilty to one all-encompassing count.