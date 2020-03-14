Man flees from police leading to chase in York Township

Wilhen Rivera was charged with fleeing police, resisting arrest, and careless driving, among other charges.

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — A police chase in York Township ended with a man being arrested early Friday morning, according to officials.

At around 12:24 a.m., state troopers say they saw a silver Mercury Sable recklessly driving, crossing the solid yellow line twice and weaving within the lane for approximately a half-mile. Police also noticed the vehicle was driving above the speed limit, court documents say.

Officials initiated a traffic stop on South Street and say they smelled an odor of marijuana and an alcoholic beverage coming from the vehicle when they approached it.

One of the troopers says he noticed Rivera's eyes were bloodshot and glassy when asking for his license, registration, and insurance.

Rivera told police he did not have a license, according to court documents.

Police then asked Rivera how much he had had to drink and he said one beer. One of the troopers then saw a small black case sitting under the center console, which Rivera said was his, but allegedly didn't know what was inside the case.

When police again asked Rivera what was in the case, he said medical cannabis, officers say.

Troopers asked Rivera to show his medical marijuana card, but he didn't answer or produce the card, court documents show.

Police then say Rivera put the vehicle in drive and accelerated at a high speed to flee the troopers, ignoring their commands to stop.

As police chased Rivera, he drove through several streets, driving through stop signs, sideswiping a telephone pole, and knocking off the driver-side mirror, police say.

Officials say the vehicle turned right onto Clarke Avenue, then down an unnamed alley, it came to a stop as another vehicle was attempting to drive the opposite way onto the alley.

Rivera stopped his vehicle and exited the driver side, attempting to run from officers, court documents say.

Police deployed a taser and Rivera was taken to the ground where he refused to put his hands behind his back, officials say.

Police used a taser and say they had to use force to take Rivera into custody.

As police walked Rivera to the police vehicle they found the small black case from earlier in his jacket pocket. Inside the case was THC wax in white containers labeled "butter cookies" and "sour blueberry", court documents say.

Police searched Rivera's wallet for his ID but did not find a medical marijuana card.