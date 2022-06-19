Man dies after vehicle crashes into telephone pole in York County

Police say the driver lost control of the vehicle; the victim was a passenger.

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — One person is dead after the driver lost control of their vehicle and crashed into a telephone pole in Windsor Township, police say.

The victim, an adult man, was a passenger in the vehicle that crashed on Sunday around 1:37 a.m. in the area of the 4300 block of East Prospect Road.

He was pronounced dead by the county coroner around 2:30 a.m.

The road was closed for a few hours while the York County Regional Police investigated the crash.

The victim's identity is expected to be released later today.