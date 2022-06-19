Man dies after vehicle crashes into telephone pole in York County

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — One person is dead after the driver lost control of their vehicle and crashed into a telephone pole in Windsor Township, police say.
The victim, an adult man, was a passenger in the vehicle that crashed on Sunday around 1:37 a.m. in the area of the 4300 block of East Prospect Road.
He was pronounced dead by the county coroner around 2:30 a.m.
The road was closed for a few hours while the York County Regional Police investigated the crash.
The victim's identity is expected to be released later today.
There is no information about the driver or other passengers involved in the crash.