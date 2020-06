The crash happened on June 6th on Rt. 216 near Codorus State Park.

A Codorus Township man has died after a crash near Codorus State Park more than two weeks ago.

According to the Coroner's office, The crash happened on June 6th on Rt. 216 near Codorus State Park.

Gordon Shive, 77, was a passenger in a vehicle driving on the left hand lane of Rt. 216 when another vehicle didn't stop at a stop sign and struck the vehicle the passenger side of the vehicle Shive was in.