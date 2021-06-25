Man dies in Thursday night crash involving dirt bike, SUV in downtown York

The dirt bike struck the vehicle at the intersection of East Princess and Fulton streets, according to York County Coroner Pamela Gay.

YORK, Pa. — A man was killed in a crash involving a dirt bike and another vehicle Thursday night in York, according to the York County Coroner's Office.

The incident occurred around 7 p.m. at the intersection of Fulton and East Princess streets in the city.

According to York County Coroner Pamela Gay, the operator of the dirt bike was killed when his dirt bike struck a SUV at the intersection while he was attempting to pass the vehicle, which was traveling east on Princess Street.

The dirt bike struck the driver's side door of the SUV, causing the dirt bike operator to slide across the road. The victim was not wearing a helmet, Gay said.

No one else was injured.

Gay's office determined the victim died of multiple blunt force trauma. The manner of death was accidental.

The victim's identity is known, but is not being released at this time pending notification of next of kin.