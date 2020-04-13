Man dies in single-vehicle crash in Stewartstown, York County

York County coroner Pamela Gay declined to identify the victim, pending notification of family. There were no passengers or other vehicles involved in the crash

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — The York County Coroner's Office has released further details of a single-vehicle crash that killed a man Sunday night in Stewartstown borough.

According to the office of coroner Pamela Gay, the accident was first reported around 8:25 p.m. on the first block of South Main Street.

The coroner's office was notified around 10:36 p.m., Gay said.

Police say the man was found outside the vehicle and had already succumbed to his injuries when authorities arrived.

