Man dies in single-vehicle crash in Hopewell Township

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — A man died on Saturday night after he crashed his vehicle in Hopewell Township according to the York County Coroner's Office.

Deputy Coroner Michelle Rau was called to the scene of a vehicle crash in the area of Piedmont Road and Hunters Ridge shortly before 11 p.m. on Nov. 6.

According to police, the driver lost control of the vehicle, went up a small embankment, and ended up on its roof in a field. The driver died at the scene.

There were no passengers or other vehicles involved.