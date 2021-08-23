Man dies after crashing into barn in Peach Bottom Township

According to the county coroner's office, the victim was not wearing his seatbelt when he crashed into the stone foundation of a barn.

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — A man died at York Hospital early Sunday after he crashed into the foundation of a barn in Peach Bottom on Saturday morning, according to the York County Coroner's Office.

The victim was driving in the area of Flintville and Slateville Roads when he failed to stop at a stop sign and crashed into the stone foundation of a barn around 11:41 a.m. on Saturday, authorities said.

The coroner's office confirmed he was not wearing a seatbelt.

The man was pronounced dead at York Hospital at 3:10 a.m. on Sunday by Deputy Coroner Michelle Rau.

The victim's identity is expected to be released on Monday.