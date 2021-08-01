Man dies at hospital after house fire in Jackson Township

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — A man died at the hospital hours after his home went up in flames on Thursday morning in Jackson Township, the York County Coroner's Office said in a release.

According to information from the county coroner's office, the victim was working on an oil furnace when the fire started at his home on the 6300 block of Pine Road. The victim unsuccessfully tried to put out the fire by himself before firefighters and first responders arrived at the scene.