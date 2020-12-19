Man dies after falling and being pinned under his vehicle in Dover Township

Police say the car was left in drive when the man exited the vehicle and slipped on ice.

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — A man died Friday afternoon at WellSpan York Hospital after falling and being pinned under his vehicle in Dover Township, according to the York County coroner.

Police say the car was left in drive when the man exited the vehicle and slipped on ice.

The vehicle then rolled on top of his legs, pinning him under the tire, the release said.

He died from multiple blunt force trauma at the hospital, and his manner of death was ruled as an accident, the coroner says.

There will no autopsy.