York County

Man dies after being electrocuted at work site

Marty Mundis, 49, of York Township, died after accidentally hitting a high-voltage electrical line while in a mechanical lift, the York County Coroner's Office said.
Credit: Adobe Stock

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — A York County man is dead after being electrocuted at a work site earlier this week, the York County Coroner's Office announced.

Marty Mundis, 49, of York Township, died after accidentally hitting a high-voltage electrical line while in a mechanical lift. 

He was pronounced dead at the scene around 12:15 p.m. on Aug. 21, according to the coroner. Mundis was self-employed and working in the 12000 block of Mt. Olivet Road in North Hopewell Township.

The coroner ruled his cause of death to be electrical and thermal injuries and manner to be accidental. His next of kin has been notified.

Pennsylvania State Police are investigating Mundis' death. OSHA and Met-Ed assisted at the scene.

