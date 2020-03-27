Man charged with arson after setting two barns on fire in York County

David Sterner, 64, of Lineboro, Maryland, was charged with arson and recklessly endangering another person, among other charges, according to court documents.

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Police arrested a man after he allegedly set two barns on fire in Manheim Township Friday morning.

David Sterner, 64, of Lineboro, Maryland was charged with arson and recklessly endangering another person, among other charges, according to court documents.

Sterner allegedly set the barns on fire on Lineboro Road between 1 a.m. and 1:50 a.m., officials say.

He was captured on two surveillance cameras close to the scenes of the fire, according to police.

Sterner had a history with the farm owners, according to officials.

He is being held in police custody on charges after he made threats against a Carroll County resident, police say.