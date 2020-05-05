Man charged with aggravated assault after allegedly choking victim in Fairview Township

Aaron Smith was charged with aggravated and simple assault, strangulation and harassment, according to court documents.

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — A man was charged with aggravated assault among other charges after allegedly choking a victim in Fairview Township Monday.

At around 1:30 p.m., a caller reported that she was assaulted by Smith inside her house.

Earlier that day, Smith asked the victim for cigarettes and she tried to hand him one. She then says that Smith became angry because she didn't verbally respond to him when he asked, according to court documents.

As a result, Smith walked into his bedroom and loaded a handgun and came back into the living room as she was sitting on the couch facing the television, the victim said.

Then, Smith allegedly stood behind the victim. When she turned around, he lowered the handgun which was pointed at her head and walked away, court documents say.

She says she then walked into the kitchen where Smith began yelling at her and got behind her and put her in a chokehold.

The victim said she was unable to breathe during the chokehold, according to court documents.

She then says she went into the basement to get clothing out of the dryer where Smith followed her.

According to the victim, Smith pushed her to the ground two times causing brushing to her inner arm.

She left the house telling Smith that she was reporting the incident to the police.