Man charged in weekend shooting that killed Fairview Township woman

William Hudson, 50, of the 600 block of Pleasant View Road, is accused of shooting and killing Catherine Hartman Friday morning.

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Fairview Township Police have charged a suspect in a Friday morning shooting that left a woman dead on the 600 block of Pleasant View Road.

William Frederic Hudson, 50, who lives at the residence where the shooting occurred, is charged with criminal homicide in the death of Catherine Hartman, police say.

Catherine Hartman was found dead of multiple gunshot wounds by officers responding to the home for a reported assault Saturday at 9:50 a.m.

William Hudson was also at the scene, suffering from a gunshot wound to the face that police say was self-inflicted.

An investigation determined William Hudson and the victim got into an argument early Friday morning, police say. During the argument, he allegedly shot Hartman multiple times in the back, arm, and head, according to police.

He then allegedly turned the gun on himself, but survived the wound, according to police.

Police say William Hudson remained in the house for more than a day before reaching out to a family member, who contacted authorities.

Investigators recovered a handgun at the scene of the shooting, police say.

William Hudson was arraigned in the hospital, where he is receiving medical treatment for his injury. He was denied bail and is currently under guard.