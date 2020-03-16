Man arrested in connection to Feb. 26 homicide in York

Police want to talk to Shaheim "Mugga" Carr about the death of Willie Hicks, 27, whose body was found on the 400 block of West Market Street.

YORK, Pa. — UPDATE (March 23): Carr has been arrested.

PREVIOUSLY: York City Police are searching for a man they want to question about a Feb. 26 homicide on the 400 block of West Market Street.

Shaheim "Mugga" Carr is wanted for questioning in connection to the death of Willie Hicks, police say.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact York City Police at (717) 849-2204 or submit a tip via www.yorkcitypolice.com.