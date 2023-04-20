York County police officer rescues six baby raccoons from creek near fallen tree

Officer Sean Lake heard the raccoons as they struggled in a creek near a fallen tree off Schmuck Road in Lower Windsor Township Wednesday afternoon.

YORK, Pa. — A York County police officer rescued a group of baby raccoons from the site of a downed tree Wednesday afternoon, his department said Thursday.

The rescue happened at about 4:30 Wednesday on Schmuck Road in Lower Windsor Township, according to police. Officer Sean Lake was dispatched to the scene of a reported downed tree and downed wires.

When Lake arrived, police said, he found a tree had fallen across a nearby creek and pulled some wires down with it.

As he was on the scene along with repair workers from Met Ed, police said, Lake heard some unusual noises coming from the creek. He investigated and found six baby raccoons in the water.

Lake quickly pulled the babies from the creek and took them back to the Lower Windsor Township Police Station while animal control experts were contacted.

The babies were taken to the Red Creek Wildlife Center in Schuylkill County, where they are currently being cared for, Lower Windsor Township Police said.

Below is some video footage of the baby raccoons, along with photos provided by the Lower Windsor Township Police Department: