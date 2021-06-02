It's 'Snake Day' in Lower Windsor Township: Police remove 3 snakes from 2 different homes

The snakes, ranging in length from 5 to 6 feet, were removed and relocated, according to Lower Windsor Township Police.

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — It's been an eventful few days for reptiles in the Wrightsville area.

Just a few days after a pet alligator was spotted swimming in the Susquehanna River in Wrightsville, Lower Windsor Township Police were dispatched to two different homes in the township Wednesday to remove three snakes that had slithered inside.

The snakes ranged in size from 5 to 6 feet long, according to Lower Windsor Township Police.

"Not one of our favorite jobs to do," the police department said in a post about the incidents. "But when needed, we try to adapt -- even on Snake Day."