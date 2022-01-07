York shelter opens its doors to those who need a respite from the heat

LifePath Christian Ministries will open its men's shelter on 363 W. Market St. from 1-3 p.m. for those who need a place to cool off.

LifePath Christian Ministries said it will open its Men's Shelter at 363 W. Market St. in York as a cooling station for those who need a respite from the heat, which is expected to surge into the 90's Friday afternoon.

"With Friday expected to be the hottest day of the year so far, LifePath will be opening its doors to welcome the community to cool off in the air conditioning," the organization said.

The shelter will be open Friday from 1-3 p.m.

LifePath said it goes through about 160 to 200 bottles of water a day between the two shelters it operates in the city. That increases as higher temperatures hit York County and the demand for services grows, the organization said.

"There is no summer vacation for many of those who experience homelessness in our community," says LifePath CEO Norman Humber. "The heat of this season can be incredibly challenging for many who do not have a safe place to go. LifePath is here to open its door to those who need it."