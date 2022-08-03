Principal, CEO of York County charter school accused of fraudulently obtaining federal funds

Dr. Leonard Hart is accused of stealing $6,400 in U.S. Department of Education funding while working for the Lincoln Charter School in 2018, federal prosecutors say.

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — A York County man has been charged with fraudulently obtaining federal funds while working at a York charter school, U.S. Attorney Gerard M. Karam said Wednesday.

Leonard Hart, 50, of Mount Wolf, allegedly misappropriated approximately $6,400 in U.S. Department of Education funds from Lincoln Charter School, where he was employed as principal and CEO, Karam said in a press release.

Hart is accused of fraudulently obtaining the funds in 2018, according to Karam.

The case was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation. Assistant U.S. Attorney Ravi Romel Sharma is prosecuting the case.