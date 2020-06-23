Legislation to dedicate bridge to fallen York County Marine heads to governor's desk

The bill, sponsored by York County Republican Rep. Kristin Phillips-Hill, would name the bridge after Corporal Michael Cohen, who died in Iraq in 2004.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — State Rep. Kristin Phillips-Hill announced Tuesday that a bill she sponsored to dedicate a bridge to a fallen York County Marine is heading to Governor Tom Wolf's desk.

The legislation would dedicate the bridge carrying Iron Stone Hill Road over Inners Creek as the Corporal Michael Cohen Memorial Bridge, the York County Republican said in a press release.

A York County native and Dallastown High School graduate, Cohen enlisted in the Marines while working on his degree at York Technical Institute. He moved up his enlistment date after the September 11, 2001 terrorist attack, Phillips-Hill said.

Cohen was killed in Fallujah, Iraq on Nov. 22, 2004, fighting in what Phillips-Hill said was considered to be the bloodiest battle since Vietnam.

“Corporal Cohen’s selflessness and commitment to his country and community should always be remembered," Phillips-Hill said. "His story of giving up a stable future in IT to go serve his country at our greatest time of need shows unwavering patriotism and heroism. We are forever grateful for Corporal Cohen and should continue to do everything we can to ensure his story and bravery is never forgotten."