Equine Assisted Psychotherapy Program at Leg Up Farm helps local veterans suffering from PTSD

The program helps veterans work toward a renewed sense of self, develop trust, rebuild relationships, find a connection to others and promote communication.

MOUNT WOLF, Pa. — A program at a York County farm is helping area veterans who are struggling with post-traumatic stress disorder find a road to recovery.

The Equine Assisted Psychotherapy Program at Leg Up Farm in Mount Wolf helps the lives of many veterans and others who struggle with PTSD.

The program is free for veterans in and around York County.

In addition to being able to talk about issues in a group, the participants of the program get to be outside and interact with horses.

Eugene Brown, who is a veteran that took part in the program, said he recommends the program to any veteran who may be struggling with PTSD or struggling with normal counseling to give the program a try.

“It’s been a major impact on my life, like just to understand the different horses and how their traumas are very similar to ours with PTSD," said Brown. "I go through a counselor and my counseling is great but this right here is, it’s more hands-on.”

Services are available in individual, family, and group settings.

If you or someone you know would benefit from services, contact jpelton@legupfarm.org or check out www.legupfarm.org for more details.