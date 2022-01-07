First pick-your-own lavender harvest at Maple Lawn Farms

Farmers at Maple Lawn Farms planted nearly 2,000 lavender shrubs for harvest at the festival. The plants will last approximately 10 years.

NEW PARK, Pa. — Move over, sunflowers.

Lavender is taking a turn in the spotlight at Maple Lawn Farms.

The farm is hosting its first-ever lavender harvest July 2 and 3. Attendees have the chance to pick their own bundle of lavender and enjoy food, wine, ice cream and music in the picnic area.

“It’s such a beautiful festival and everybody wants to come out and get pictures," said Hugh McPherson, lavender farmer at Maple Lawn Farms. "Now, seeing people’s faces as they’re going around and picking and the little kids are here getting pictures. And then with this smell, it’s just so relaxing out here. There’s just nothing better in the world.”

Maple Lawn farmers planted nearly 2,000 lavender bulbs in preparation for the event. A variety of species are represented, allowing for a visual and aromatic blend of the flowers.

There are also several spots around the farm for photo opportunities. One such station featured a retro bicycle and basket, brought to the farm all the way from Massachusetts.

On Saturday, participants gathered by the market before catching a ride out to the lavender fields. Once there, harvesters picked their bunches of lavender and decorated it with ribbons before heading back to the market.

The Easy Pickin' Blueberry Festival is also in full swing this weekend. Blueberries are available for picking, pre-order and to be made into pies.

Later this summer, Maple Lawn Farms will host their sixth annual Sunflower Festival.