Book sale boasting over 250,000 donated books held in York County

The three-day 'Book Nook Bonanza' features rare finds, artwork, music, books and more.

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — For over 60 years, WellSpan Health has hosted one of the largest book sales on the east coast in York County.

This year, the Book Nook Bonanza runs from July 1-3 at the York Ice Arena. On Saturday, all books were 50% off.

On Sunday, shoppers can fill a box with books for just $5.

Attendees have the opportunity to browse books of all genres, rare finds, artwork and music for sale. All books were donated by local residents of the area.

“We are lucky and fortunate that our community has donated all of these books," said Christi Brown, senior director of volunteer engagement at WellSpan Health. "All of the proceeds from this event support the WellSpan York Hospital Auxiliary and the money raised from this event actually supports the grants program. So the auxiliary will help fund patient equipment, patient programs, things like that that all support the mission of WellSpan Health.”

Almost all hardback books are priced at $2, while paperbacks cost only $1. Admission is $5 per day for adults over 18 who do not purchase a wristband. Wristbands, which are available for $25, offered early access to the sale on Friday and free entry the rest of the weekend. Admission is only $1 for students ages 13-17 and kids under 12 get in free all weekend.

This is the last year WellSpan Health will host the Book Nook Bonanza at this magnitude. Because of this, they did not accept book donations at the event.