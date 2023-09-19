Lane restriction planned at Market Street Bridge in York tonight, PennDOT says

A routine inspection of the bridge Tuesday revealed that a steel beam that had been damaged in a prior vehicle crash was showing signs of deterioration, PennDOT said

YORK, Pa. — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation announced it is closing the ramp from Market Street (Route 462) to the bridge carrying Interstate 83 South over Market Street in York County tonight.

There will be a lane restriction in place on the bridge beginning at 7 p.m., PennDOT said.

The closure is in place because a steel beam that had been damaged in a prior vehicle crash showed signs of advancing deterioration during a routine inspection on Tuesday, according to PennDOT.

The merge lane and shoulder will be closed on the southbound I-83 bridge, as will the ramp from Market Street to southbound I-83, PennDOT said.

The off-ramp from southbound I-83 to Market Street will remain open.

A detour for the ramp from Market Street to southbound I-83 will be in place using Belmont Street to southbound I-83.

PennDOT is analyzing the damage and developing a repair plan.