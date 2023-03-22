Lake Williams dam project halfway done

Some of the most recent improvements include the installation of electrical conduits to carry wiring in the dam's parapet wall and new sluice gates.

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — York Water is making progress on the construction of the Lake Williams Dam.

Workers dewatered the dam to allow for construction to continue. Lake Redman's water level is also down five feet to protect downstream workers and equipment in the Lake Williams Dam Renovation Project from storm events.

Due to the low water level at Lake Redman, trailered boats are prohibited from using the lake's boat launch. Carry-in boats are allowed.

Discharges from Lake Redman will temporarily continue to flow downstream through the Lake Williams reservoir and around the construction zone to maintain base flow conditions while construction is in progress.

The York Water Company received authorizations from the United States Army Corps of Engineers, the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection, the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission, and the York County Conservation District for this project.

The dam has been a work in progress since 2018.

Some of the most recent improvements include the installation of electrical conduits to carry wiring in the dam's parapet wall, new sluice gates and beginning construction on a new section of core wall that will replace the original wall from 1911.