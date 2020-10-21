Lake at Gifford Pinchot State Park will be temporarily drawn down for shoreline repair projects, park officials say

The drawdown is scheduled for Oct. 26, so that workers can perform maintenance at the Quaker Lake beach and other shoreline locations.

Pinchot Lake at Gifford Pinchot State Park will undergo a short-term drawdown next week while maintenance staff performs repairs and improvements at the Quaker Lake swimming beach, the Conewago Day Use Area, and other shoreline locations, park officials said Wednesday.

The work is scheduled to begin on Oct. 26, according to park officials.

The 340-acre lake will remain open to both fishing and boating during this time, but launching boats may be difficult and shoreline fishing may be limited, park officials said.

No other park facilities will be impacted by the drawdown, according to park officials.