Victim of 2018 shooting in York County pleads guilty to filing false tax returns

Kim Forney and her husband, Matthew, were both shot by their daughter's boyfriend in a domestic incident, police say. Investigators found hidden cash in their home.

WINDSOR, Pa. — One of two victims of a 2018 shooting in York County will serve a year in prison followed by a year of probation after pleading guilty to four counts of aiding and abetting the preparation and filing of false tax returns, according to Acting U.S. Attorney Bruce D. Brandler.

Kim Forney, 48, of Windsor, was sentenced Thursday by U.S. District Court Judge Jennifer P. Wilson. Forney pleaded guilty to the charges last August.

She and her husband, Matthew, were shot by their daughter's boyfriend, Robert Hedrick, during a domestic incident in September 2018.

Police who responded to the incident were securing the scene when they observed bloody footprints leading through the house to an outside pool house. Inside the pool house, the police located a garbage bag, which contained a large amount of bundled United States currency.

Police obtained and executed a search warrant. Inside a large gun safe located in the residence, police found additional amounts of bundled cash attached to business receipts. The officers seized the cash and receipts.

An investigation later determined that the cash was income the Forneys earned through their business but did not report on their federal income tax returns.

The investigation determined the Forneys deposited checks from their business sales into their business bank account, which was reported as taxable income, along with credit card sales.

But the Forneys retained any cash from business sales at their home, and did not report or pay taxes on it.

The unreported income totalled $817,713, which resulted in $292,066 in unpaid taxes.

Hedrick was charged with two counts of aggravated assault in connection with the shooting, but charges were ultimately dismissed in 2019 when prosecutors determined they had insufficient evidence to go forward after a judge suppressed some of the evidence they had gathered.

Matthew Forney pleaded guilty to four counts of tax evasion in August 2020. His sentencing hearing is scheduled for Friday.

“The license to run a business is not a license to evade taxes,” said IRS Criminal Investigation Special Agent in Charge Thomas Fattorusso. “Mr. and Mrs. Forney thought they could hoard all of their cash earnings and fly under the radar of the IRS, but they couldn’t be more wrong. Anyone contemplating similar criminal conduct should beware; IRS Criminal Investigation Special Agents are uniquely qualified to trace all sources of income.”