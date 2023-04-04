Supporting STEAM programs for York's youth | Give Local York

Keystone Kidspace will benefit from Give Local York. The nonprofit is dedicated to educating kids, exploring their interests and exposing them to new experiences.

YORK, Pa. — Give Local York, a day of philanthropy designed to support the nonprofits helping people right in your own community, will take place from May 4 to 5.

As the event draws nearer, FOX43 is highlighting some of the nonprofits that will benefit from the donations.

Keystone Kidspace is one of those organizations. The nonprofit opened about a year and a half ago and is dedicated to educating kids, exploring their interests and exposing them to new experiences.

The "hands-on STEAM maker space for kids and their grown-ups" is located in York and hosts a variety of classes, camps, exhibits and drop-in experiences.

The money raised from Give Local York will go towards taking Keystone Kidspace on the road for families who can't visit their physical location; attending in-school assemblies and community events; purchasing supplies and bringing on more creatives, residents and experts to round out programs.

"From the very beginning we've been committed to ensuring that the experiences that exist at Keystone Kidspace are genuinely accessible to all kids and families across the community," Jessica Brubaker, executive director of the nonprofit, said. "It's taken us about a year and a half to try a bunch of different things to make that access real and equitable for everyone."

Organizers are working on several new initiatives to keep kids engaged and expand access to educational resources, including:

Joining Museums for All, a program that provides families who receive SNAP benefits discounted admission to more than 850 museums across the country;

Encouraging youth programs to visit the maker space in field trips;

Launching sensory-inclusive hours;

And more to come.

Anyone who may be interested in volunteering with Keystone Kidspace can find information here. There are a variety of opportunities available, from working with kids or leading classes to back-of-house work.