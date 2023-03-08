York County woman accused of having sexual relationship with 14-year-old girl

Katyana MacLean, 20, is charged with statutory rape and other offenses relating to the alleged relationship, which began in 2021, according to Newberry Twp. Police.

LEWISBERRY, Pa. — Police are attempting to locate a York County woman accused of having an inappropriate sexual relationship with a 14-year-old girl.

Katyana Marie MacLean, 20, of Lewisberry, is charged with felony counts of involuntary deviate sexual intercourse with a child, statutory sexual assault and corruption of minors, plus an additional misdemeanor count of corruption of minors, according to Newberry Township Police.

The alleged acts occurred in May and June of 2021, according to the criminal complaint affidavit.

The initial investigation was conducted by Fairview Township Police, who contacted Newberry Township Police after it was determined that one of the alleged acts occurred in a home in that jurisdiction, according to the complaint.

Authorities began investigating in August 2022 after receiving a Childline Report accusing MacLean of having a suspected relationship with the 14-year-old victim.

Police located the victim, who later gave an interview with the York County Children's Advocacy Center.

The victim reported that she was introduced to MacLean by a friend and began communicating with her over Snapchat and FaceTime. During their conversations, the victim allegedly told MacLean her age and learned that MacLean was 20.

Over the next two to three months, the victim reported, she and MacLean began meeting. The victim said she told her mother she was sleeping at a friend's house, but instead met MacLean.

The victim told authorities that she and MacLean began talking about sex and eventually had oral sex with one another.

On one occasion, the victim reported, MacLean picked up the victim and her friend and drove them to a home belonging to the friend's aunt in Newberry Township. No one was present when they arrived, the victim reported.

While at the residence, MacLean and the victim went upstairs to a bedroom and began having sex. After about 20 minutes, they were interrupted by the victim's friend and her adult aunt, who walked into the room while MacLean and the victim were having sex.

The victim's account was later verified by the victim's friend and her aunt, who told police they witnessed MacLean and the victim having sex.