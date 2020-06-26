Kane Brown show at York State Fair rescheduled for 2021

Brown was supposed to perform at this year's York State Fair, but it was canceled due to the COVID-19 outbreak. He'll take the stage on July 26, 2021.

YORK, Pa. — While the 2020 York State Fair is still off thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic, organizers announced that one of the concerts that was supposed to take place this summer has been rescheduled for next year, when the Fair returns.

Kane Brown will take the Bobcat of York Grandstand Stage at the York State Fair on Monday, July 26, 2021, the Fair announced Friday.

Brown was one of the performers scheduled for this year's Fair prior to its cancellation. All tickets purchased for this year's schow remain valid, including the seats that the ticket holder purchased, the Fair said. If you’ve printed your tickets or received them in the mail, the barcode will remain active for the 2021 scheduled concert, according to the Fair.

Those who cannot attend next year's concert or would like to receive a refund can do so beginning Wednesday, July 8 at 10 a.m., the Fair said. Those who have purchased tickets will receive an email with instructions on how to proceed with the refund process.

Funds should appear in the purchaser's debit/credit account within 3-7 business days upon submitting their refund request, the Fair said.

Kane Brown refunds will need to be requested within 30 days of July 8 in order to be validated.

The York State Fair said it is not responsible for tickets bought from a third-party site, or ticket reseller. The Fair's refund policy only applies to tickets purchased directly from www.yorkstatefair.org, by direct phone orders, or at the Fair's box office.

Refund form link: https://www.etix.com/ticket/online/help2.jsp