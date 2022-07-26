York County Coroner releases identity of Mechanicsburg man killed in Dover Township crash

Justin Turrentine, 33, of Mechanicsburg, died at the scene of a crash involving a pickup truck and a dump truck on Harmony Grove Road Monday afternoon.

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — A 33-year-old Cumberland County man was killed in a two-vehicle crash Monday afternoon in Dover Township, the York County Coroner's Office announced Tuesday.

Justin Turrentine, of Mechanicsburg, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, which occurred around 12:18 p.m. on Harmony Grove Road in Dover Township, coroner Pamela M. Gay said.

Turrentine was driving a pickup truck belonging to a landscaping company and was traveling east on the roadway. The pickup navigated a sharp corner, crossed into the westbound lane, and struck a dump truck that was hauling dirt.

Turrentine's vehicle sustained massive damage to the driver's side, and he was trapped inside, according to Gay. Despite life-saving measures from emergency personnel that responded to the scene, he succumbed to his injuries.

A passenger in the pickup and the driver of the dump truck sustained minor injuries in the crash, and were transported to an area hospital for treatment, Gay said. There was no further word on their conditions.

Turrentine died of multiple blunt force injuries, Gay said. His manner of death was ruled accidental. No autopsy will be performed, but routine toxicology was obtained.