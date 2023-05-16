York County man dies of injuries sustained in May 6 motorcycle crash in Dover

Jeff Letcavage, 58, of Wellsville, suffered extensive injuries after crashing his motorcycle on the 600 block of Rohlers Church Road, police said.

DOVER, Pa. — A York County man died Monday of injuries sustained in a motorcycle crash nine days earlier in Dover, according to Northern York County Regional Police.

Jeff Letcavage, 58, of Wellsville, was riding west on Rohlers Church Road at about 11:17 a.m. on May 6 when he swerved to avoid a squirrel, according to the report he gave police after the crash. His motorcycle left the roadway and struck a utility pole.

Letcavage was transported to York Hospital for treatment of extensive injuries, police said. He succumbed to those injuries at about 5:30 p.m. on Monday, according to police.