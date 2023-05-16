x
York County

York County man dies of injuries sustained in May 6 motorcycle crash in Dover

Jeff Letcavage, 58, of Wellsville, suffered extensive injuries after crashing his motorcycle on the 600 block of Rohlers Church Road, police said.
Credit: Associated Press/David Zalubowski

DOVER, Pa. — A York County man died Monday of injuries sustained in a motorcycle crash nine days earlier in Dover, according to Northern York County Regional Police.

Jeff Letcavage, 58, of Wellsville, was riding west on Rohlers Church Road at about 11:17 a.m. on May 6 when he swerved to avoid a squirrel, according to the report he gave police after the crash. His motorcycle left the roadway and struck a utility pole.

Letcavage was transported to York Hospital for treatment of extensive injuries, police said. He succumbed to those injuries at about 5:30 p.m. on Monday, according to police.

The crash remains under investigation. Anyone with information on the crash, is asked to contact the Northern York County Regional Police Department at 717.467.TELL (8355) or email tips@nycrpd.org.

