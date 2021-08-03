Police: Hanover massage therapist charged with having nonconsensual sexual contact with client during session

Penn Township Police have charged James Leonard Smith II with aggravated indecent assault without consent and indecent assault in the alleged March 1 incident.

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Police in York County have charged a Hanover massage therapist with having inappropriate sexual contact with a client during a massage session last week.

James Leonard Smith II, 28, of the 600 block of Fulton Street, is charged with aggravated indecent assault without consent and indecent assault in the alleged incident, which occurred on March 1 at a fitness center on the 1600 block of Broadway in Penn Township, according to charging documents filed by Penn Township Police.

Police say the victim, a 26-year-old woman, reported the incident to police after Smith allegedly touched her breasts and genitals and made other nonconsensual sexual contact with her during a massage session.

Smith also forced the victim to have sexual contact with him, police say.

The victim reported the alleged contact occurred during her second massage session with Smith. The victim said the unwanted contact began about 35 to 40 minutes into the session, when Smith began kissing her neck and mouth while massaging her, according to police.

The victim said she asked Smith to stop, but he instead began touching her breasts and kissing her abdomen before making contact with her genitals.

He then forced her to touch his genitals, the victim told police.

In a follow-up interview with police on March 3, the victim reported that Smith had sent her a text message saying "sorry for tonight," police say.