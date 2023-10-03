Police apprehend York County fugitive in South Carolina

Ishan Phinn, 27, has been wanted by authorities since his escape from York County hospital on April 30, police said. He was being held there for evaluation.

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Pennsylvania State Police on Tuesday announced the arrest of a York County man whom authorities had been searching for since late April following his escape from custody in York Hospital.

Ishan S. Phinn, 27, of Manchester Township, was apprehended by authorities in South Carolina, police said.

Phinn had been on the run since April 30, when he escaped from York Hospital, where he was being held for evaluation following his arrest two days earlier, according to police.

He was arrested on April 28 when he was spotted by police in the midst of a separate investigation on the 200 block of Masonic Drive in Manchester Township, police said. The officers noted Phinn had an outstanding arrest warrant out of Gettysburg, Adams County, and attempted to take him into custody.

Phinn allegedly resisted arrest and fled on foot, but police apprehended him a short time later. He was found to be in possession of a small amount of marijuana by arresting officers, according to police.

Phinn was arraigned on charges of resisting arrest, flight to avoid apprehension and possession of a small amount of marijuana.