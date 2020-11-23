I-83 North lane closure between Exit 22 and Locust Lane in York County rescheduled for tonight

The work was expected to be done Sunday, but was postponed by rain, PennDOT said. The portion of I-83 North will be restricted to one lane between 8 p.m. and 6 a.m.

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — A lane restriction scheduled for Sunday night in the work zone on northbound Interstate 83 between Exit 22 (North George Street/Route 181) and Locust Lane in Manchester Township, York County, was postponed due to rain and is rescheduled for tonight, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation announced.

Northbound I-83 will be restricted to a single lane from 8 p.m. Monday to 6 a.m. Tuesday, while the contractor mills and paves a deteriorated section of the roadway, PennDOT said.

There is a traffic shift at this location as part of a $12,358,000 project to relocate the existing on-ramp from North George Street to northbound I-83 and construct a sound wall along the ramp, according to PennDOT.

The anticipated improvements include the removing the existing ramp from North George Street to northbound I-83 and relocating it across from Skyview Drive, installing a new traffic signal at North George Street and Skyview Drive, installing a traffic signal at the intersection of North George Street and the northbound I-83 off ramp, resurfacing North George Street from the I-3 overpass to just north of Skyview Drive, resurfacing I-83 from North George Street to the Locust Lane overpass, and other miscellaneous construction activities.

Kinsley Construction, of York, is the prime contractor on this project, PennDOT said. Work is expected to be completed by October 2022.