Hunger Free York to host pop-up drive-thru food distribution Saturday in Glen Rock

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Hunger Free York announced it will hold a Pop-Up Drive Through Food Distribution Center Saturday in Glen Rock.
"If your family is in need of food, please visit our distribution to receive a free box of shelf-stable food, as well as fresh and frozen meat, dairy, and produce items," the organization said.
The distribution is set for Satrurday between 12:30 and 2 p.m. at 139 Manchester Street (the parking lot at Wetzel's Market).
Visitors are asked to make sure their trunks are cleared out, if possible, and to only send one member of the household to receive food.
