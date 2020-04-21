Hunger Free York to host pop-up drive-thru food distribution Saturday in Glen Rock

The distribution will be held between 12:30 and 2 p.m. outside Wetzel's Market on 139 Manchester St.

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Hunger Free York announced it will hold a Pop-Up Drive Through Food Distribution Center Saturday in Glen Rock.

"If your family is in need of food, please visit our distribution to receive a free box of shelf-stable food, as well as fresh and frozen meat, dairy, and produce items," the organization said.

The distribution is set for Satrurday between 12:30 and 2 p.m. at 139 Manchester Street (the parking lot at Wetzel's Market).