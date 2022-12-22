x
York County

Honduran man encountered in York County indicted on charge of illegal reentry

A federal grand jury indicted Juan Carlos Delcid-Diaz, 33, of Honduras, on a charge of illegal reentry.
HARRISBURG, Pa. — The United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced a federal grand jury indicted a Honduran man on a charge of illegal reentry.

The indictment alleges that Juan Carlos Delcid-Diaz, 33, illegally reentered the U.S. after being removed on or around Nov. 3, 2008.

Delcid-Diaz was accused of being encountered in York County on Sept. 28.

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement and Removal Operations investigated the case.

If found guilty, Delcid-Diaz faces a maximum sentence of two years of imprisonment, a term of supervised release following imprisonment and a fine. 

