Honduran man encountered in York County indicted on charge of illegal reentry

HARRISBURG, Pa. — The United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced a federal grand jury indicted a Honduran man on a charge of illegal reentry.

The indictment alleges that Juan Carlos Delcid-Diaz, 33, illegally reentered the U.S. after being removed on or around Nov. 3, 2008.

Delcid-Diaz was accused of being encountered in York County on Sept. 28.

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement and Removal Operations investigated the case.