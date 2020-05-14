Historic Prospect Hill Cemetery Heritage Foundation will livestream ceremony honoring fallen York law enforcement officers

The event, set for Friday at noon, is not open to the public due to COVID-19, but a stream of the ceremony will be available on the Foundation's Facebook page.

YORK, Pa. — The Historic Prospect Hill Cemetery Heritage Foundation will hold a wreath-laying ceremony at noon Friday to commemorate Peace Officers Memorial Day, the organization announced.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the ceremony is not open to the public, but interested members of the community are invited to watch a stream of the event on the Heritage Foundation's Facebook page.

The service will commemorate all York Law Enforcement officers who have died while in the line of duty and honor all those currently serving our community, the Foundation said.

It will be held at Prospect Hill Cemetery's Safekeepers Shrine, which is located near the cemetery's Pennsylvania Avenueentrance.

Karen Reever, mother of Police Officer David D. Tome, will be present to lay the wreath on behalf the families of fallen officers.

Officers from local departments also plan to be in attendance. Pete Long, member of Bugles Across America, will also present “Taps” in honor of these local heroes, the Foundation said.

Ken Sheffer, former firefighter and member of the Kiltie Band of York, will play “Amazing Grace” to close the program.

The fallen officers being remembered are:

Patrolman Curtis D. Sowers

North York Borough Police Department

End of Watch: Tuesday, May 21, 1929

Private Dean N. Zeigler

Pennsylvania Motor Police

End of Watch: Saturday, October 17, 1942

Police Officer Henry Clinton Schaad

York City Police Department

End of Watch: Friday, August 1, 1969

Deputy Sheriff Edward Eugene "Skip" Schroeder, Jr.

Police Officer David Donald Tome

Northern York County Regional Police

Department

End of Watch: Tuesday, October 21, 2008

Deputy Marshal Christopher Hill

United States Marshals Service

End of Watch: Thursday, January 18, 2018

Police Office Alex I. Sable

York City Police Department

End of Watch: Wednesday, May 9, 2018