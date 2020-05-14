Historic Prospect Hill Cemetery Heritage Foundation will livestream ceremony honoring fallen York law enforcement officers

YORK, Pa. — The Historic Prospect Hill Cemetery Heritage Foundation will hold a wreath-laying ceremony at noon Friday to commemorate Peace Officers Memorial Day, the organization announced.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the ceremony is not open to the public, but interested members of the community are invited to watch a stream of the event on the Heritage Foundation's Facebook page.
The service will commemorate all York Law Enforcement officers who have died while in the line of duty and honor all those currently serving our community, the Foundation said.
It will be held at Prospect Hill Cemetery's Safekeepers Shrine, which is located near the cemetery's Pennsylvania Avenueentrance.
Karen Reever, mother of Police Officer David D. Tome, will be present to lay the wreath on behalf the families of fallen officers.
Officers from local departments also plan to be in attendance. Pete Long, member of Bugles Across America, will also present “Taps” in honor of these local heroes, the Foundation said.
Ken Sheffer, former firefighter and member of the Kiltie Band of York, will play “Amazing Grace” to close the program.
The fallen officers being remembered are:
Patrolman Curtis D. Sowers
North York Borough Police Department
End of Watch: Tuesday, May 21, 1929
Private Dean N. Zeigler
Pennsylvania Motor Police
End of Watch: Saturday, October 17, 1942
Police Officer Henry Clinton Schaad
York City Police Department
End of Watch: Friday, August 1, 1969
Deputy Sheriff Edward Eugene "Skip" Schroeder, Jr.
Police Officer David Donald Tome
Northern York County Regional Police
Department
End of Watch: Tuesday, October 21, 2008
Deputy Marshal Christopher Hill
United States Marshals Service
End of Watch: Thursday, January 18, 2018
Police Office Alex I. Sable
York City Police Department
End of Watch: Wednesday, May 9, 2018
The site of the ceremony, the Safekeepers Shrine, was designed to honor the selfless service and sacrifice of all York County First Responders.