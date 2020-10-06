High-speed crash damages several vehicles at York-area auto dealership

The crash occurred Tuesday around 10 p.m. at Queensgate Auto Sales on the 2000 block of Springwood Drive

YORK, Pa. — York Area Regional Police are investigating after several cars at a York-area auto dealership were damaged in a crash Tuesday night.

The incident occurred around 10 p.m., police say. Officers were dispatched to Queensgate Auto Sales on the 2000 block of Springwood Drive for a reported vehicle crash.

Upon arrival, the officers discovered several cars parked in the dealer's lot were damaged.

Police say a vehicle traveling south on Springwood Road failed to negotiate a curve, left the roadway, and struck the parked vehicles.

The operator of the vehicle and several passengers were transported to York Hospital for treatment of minor injuries, according to police.

Excessive speed appears to have been a factor in the crash, police say, though the incident remains under investigation.