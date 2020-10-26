Here's what you need to know about voting in York County

York County has one of the highest populations of registered voters in south-central Pennsylvania and 1/3 of them have requested a mail-in ballot.

Here are the top 3 things election officials want those voters to know.

#1: One-Third of York county's registered voters have requested a mail-in ballot.

With high voter turnout expected, York County Commission Julie Wheeler is still anticipating that people will be dealing with some lines at the county's polling places.

"So we do think the actual amount of people showing up in-person at the poll will be less than what showed up in 2016 presidential election, but we will be practicing social distancing," Wheeler said.

#2: The County is confident in its new voting machines.

Last year, York County voters complained of issues with the new voting machines. Wheeler says they've addressed the problems and are ready for voters.

"All 161 polling locations will be open and we have over 900 poll workers ready to staff those polls."

#3: Dropping off your mail-in ballot isn't exactly early voting.

It's a bit more complicated than that.

"Pennsylvania is not a state that allows early voting. So when we say early voting in the election world, it means I'm going in, I'm going to a machine, I'm filling out my ballot and I'm shoving it in the machine. We don't have that in Pennsylvania," said Wheeler

So yes, technically you are voting when you drop off a mail-in ballot, but at this point, it won't be counted until 7 am on November 3rd.

That's why Wheeler says it's not considered early voting.