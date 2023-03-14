Police: Overly excited basketball fan caused stir in Hellam Township

Someone posted a video on Facebook expressing concern over a woman screaming "at the top of her lungs" on March 1. Police say it was just an excited Eastern York fan

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — A basketball fan who got a little too fired up about the result of a recent District 3 playoff game caused enough of a stir in Hellam Township that police needed to clear things up earlier this month.

According to Hellam Township Police, a township resident posted a video on Facebook on the night of March 1, expressing concern about hearing a woman in a red sedan screaming "at the top of her lungs" as the vehicle sped past the resident's home.

There also appeared to be someone hanging out of the car as it drove by, the resident claimed on Facebook.

While no one directly contacted the department about the incident, Hellam Township Police was concerned enough to look into the matter, according to a March 2 post on the department's Facebook page.

Police looked at the video to determine the vehicle's registration, and dispatched an officer to talk to the person involved, who reported that nothing was amiss.

The woman was "just a bit" excited about Eastern York's 50-48 victory over Middletown in the consolation bracket of the District 3 Class 4A basketball playoffs, the department said.

Hey, in her defense, Eastern York's victory clinched a berth in the state playoffs, so it was certainly an outcome worthy of a triumphant shout.

And the Golden Knights (18-9) have made the most of it. They defeated Danville 56-52 in the first round of States and return to action tonight for a second-round playoff game against District 12 runner-up Overbrook (14-13).