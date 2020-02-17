Harrisburg police officer pleads guilty to harassment stemming from 2017 domestic incident in York County

Chad McGowan, 33, was accused of grabbing fellow officer, with whom he was involved romantically, by the neck during an argument in Conewago Township last year.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — A 33-year-old Harrisburg Police officer pleaded guilty in York County to a summary charge of harassment stemming from a domestic incident involving another police officer, court documents show.

Chad McGowan, 33, pleaded guilty to the citation on Feb. 14, according to records.

The charge comes from a Nov. 17 domestic incident in Conewago Township.

According to criminal complaint affidavits, McGowan grabbed the other officer, whom he had been involved with romantically, by the neck. He then pushed the woman into a door, causing her to hit her head.

Court records say McGowan was originally cited for harassment on Dec. 3, 2017, and pleaded not guilty. But the charge was dropped by the York County District Attorney's Office, which wanted to perform its own investigation of the incident.